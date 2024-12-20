Wigan Warriors confirm date for second pre-season friendly ahead of 2025 Super League season
The reigning champions will take on newly-promoted Championship outfit Oldham on Sunday, January 19, at Boundary Park.
Wigan have confirmed a ‘select team’ will make the journey to face Sean Long’s outfit, who were crowned League 1 champions in 2024, winning promotion to the second tier.
It will be the first of two confirmed pre-season friendlies for Matt Peet’s side, with a trip to AMT Headingley Stadium to take on Leeds Rhinos for Ash Handley’s testimonial on Sunday, January 26.
Ahead of the trip to Oldham, who have signed the likes of Gil Dudson, Iain Thornley, Josh Drinkwater, Adam Milner and Matty Ashurst ahead of their 2025 Championship campaign, Wigan boss Peet said: ”We’re looking forward to playing our first pre-season game at a club where there is great optimism at the moment.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for us to take a team there for a good test and continue our preparations for the upcoming season.”
Oldham boss Long, who started his playing career at Wigan on his way to an illustrious career, added: "It is a fantastic opportunity for our lads to go up against the best team around right now and see where we are at too, ahead of a huge season for the club.”
Wigan will open the 2025 Super League season with a home Battle of the Borough clash against local rivals Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium on Thursday, February 13.
