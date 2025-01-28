Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors will begin their Betfred Challenge Cup title defence on the road next month.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details have been confirmed for the third round tie against Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles. The match will take place on Friday, February 7, at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium, with a 7:30pm kick-off.

The stadium holds a capacity of 2,000, with 700 covered seats priced at £21 for adults, £16 concessions and students, and £8 juniors, while standing tickets are priced £19, £13 and £6. Tickets went live on Tuesday, February 28, directly from Sheffield Eagles with a first come, first served basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors will begin their Challenge Cup title defence next month against Sheffield Eagles in the third round

Matt Peet’s Warriors defeated Sheffield Eagles 44-18 on their way to Wembley glory last year, going on to claim a record-extending 21st title in the prestigious competition with a win over Warrington Wolves in the final.

The Eagles, coached by Craig Lingard, progressed to this year’s third round following a 62-0 win over community club West Bowling in round two.

All 12 Super League clubs enter the competition at this stage, with BBC Sport confirming their coverage for the third round, with Castleford Tigers’ trip to Bradford Bulls to be shown live via the red button, and online via BBC Sport and on the iPlayer. That tie will take place on Sunday, February 9, with a 1:00pm kick-off.

Community club Ince Rose Bridge take on Championship big-hitters Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, with a 2:00pm kick-off. The National Conference League outfit defeated Blackbrook 34-12 to progress, having opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a big 56-12 win over five-time all-Ireland champions Longhorns RL.