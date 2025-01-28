Wigan Warriors confirm details for Challenge Cup third round tie against Sheffield Eagles
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Details have been confirmed for the third round tie against Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles. The match will take place on Friday, February 7, at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park Community Stadium, with a 7:30pm kick-off.
The stadium holds a capacity of 2,000, with 700 covered seats priced at £21 for adults, £16 concessions and students, and £8 juniors, while standing tickets are priced £19, £13 and £6. Tickets went live on Tuesday, February 28, directly from Sheffield Eagles with a first come, first served basis.
Matt Peet’s Warriors defeated Sheffield Eagles 44-18 on their way to Wembley glory last year, going on to claim a record-extending 21st title in the prestigious competition with a win over Warrington Wolves in the final.
The Eagles, coached by Craig Lingard, progressed to this year’s third round following a 62-0 win over community club West Bowling in round two.
All 12 Super League clubs enter the competition at this stage, with BBC Sport confirming their coverage for the third round, with Castleford Tigers’ trip to Bradford Bulls to be shown live via the red button, and online via BBC Sport and on the iPlayer. That tie will take place on Sunday, February 9, with a 1:00pm kick-off.
Community club Ince Rose Bridge take on Championship big-hitters Featherstone Rovers on Sunday, with a 2:00pm kick-off. The National Conference League outfit defeated Blackbrook 34-12 to progress, having opened their Challenge Cup campaign with a big 56-12 win over five-time all-Ireland champions Longhorns RL.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.