Wigan Warriors confirm new dual-registration partners with Wakefield Trinity agreement terminated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reigning Super League champions mutually ended their agreement with Daryl Powell’s Wakefield earlier this month which has allowed the club to agree a new partnership with the Cumbrian outfit.

Rising hooker Tom Forber is among the Wigan players to currently be with the Raiders, with five appearances to date in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Forber has previously featured for Barrow Raiders in 2024 on a short-term loan deal

Young forward and 2023 Reserves Grand Final winner Finley Beardsworth also recently joined Paul Crarey’s squad on a short-term loan, helping cover injuries at the club.

The middle or back-rower also spent time on loan at Midlands Hurricanes last season, playing four times.

Transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Paul Crarey and his staff and we are grateful to Andy Gaffney for his work on the agreement.

“Barrow are an extremely well-run and trusted club and Paul and his staff always show great care for our players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to seeing how some of our transition players progress and develop from this agreement.”

The Championship outfit added in a club statement: “Wigan have provided tremendous support during times of injury, entrusting our club and coaching staff with some of their most promising young players.

“Feedback from the Wigan players indicates they’ve thoroughly enjoyed their time at Barrow, with both them and their families well cared for.