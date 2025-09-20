Dayon Sambou in action for St Helens

Wigan Warriors have confirmed the signings of St Helens youngsters Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou on four-year contracts from the 2026 season.

Vaughan, who is a centre or back-rower, has been with St Helens since the age of 14, progressing through the club’s youth ranks before making his first-team debut last year. The 21-year-old has made eight senior appearances for the Saints, as well as spending time on loan with struggling Super League side Salford Red Devils this season.

Vaughan, a former England Academy and Lancashire Academy captain, was named Player of the Match in the 2024 Reserves Grand Final as St Helens beat Wigan to the Reserves title.

"It’s a great opportunity,” said Vaughan on joining Wigan.

"When I spoke to Matt (Peet, coach) and Kris (Radlinski, chief executive) about the plan, it seemed a no-brainer. I'm hoping I can come in and set the right impression of myself, then keep building. I'm definitely looking forward and hopeful for the future.”

Meanwhile, winger or centre Sambou also came through the academy at Saints and, like Vaughan, is a former England Academy and Lancashire Academy representative.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut for Saints back in March, going on to make six appearances for Paul Wellens’ side. He has also enjoyed a spell on loan in the Championship with Halifax Panthers this year.

"I’m looking forward to getting to know all the boys on and off the pitch and can’t wait to get stuck in for pre-season,” said Sambou. “Wigan is a great club and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Warriors coach Matt Peet is excited to welcome the promising duo to their Robin Park Arena training base ahead of the 2026 campaign.

“I know they're coming to work hard,” said Peet. “I know it's taken a lot of courage on their part to make the move, but myself, the players and the staff are looking forward to welcoming them both for next season.”

Vaughan and Sambou will link up with their new Wigan teammates when they commence pre-season training towards the backend of the year.

