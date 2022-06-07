The 33-year-old will join the club on an initial 12-month deal, with a further option of another year, once his current contract with Warrington Wolves has expired.

Cooper states this is the right move for him, after spending a total of 14 years at the Halliwell Jones Stadium over two spells.

He said: “To be offered the opportunity to join Wigan is a huge honour for me.

Mike Cooper will join Wigan Warriors for the 2023 season

“Once I’d spoke to Matty (Peet) I knew straight away this was the right move. I have plenty left in the tank and I will join this great club with a huge drive to be successful and win trophies.

“First of all, I want to earn the respect of all players, staff and supporters and I’ll do everything I can to add to the fantastic culture that runs throughout the club.”

The England international has also played 69 times for St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL between 2014 and 2016, before he re-joined the Wolves.

A member of the 2020 Super League Dream Team, the 6ft 1 forward is renowned for his tireless and consistent performances and having a powerful offensive game in both attack and defence.

On the signing Wigan head coach Matty Peet said: “Mike is a player we have always admired, and we will be pleased to welcome him next season.