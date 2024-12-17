Wigan Warriors congratulated after giving ‘rugby league the recognition it deserves’ with prestigious BBC award

By Josh McAllister
Published 17th Dec 2024, 21:19 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 09:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

RL Commercial chair Frank Slevin has congratulated Wigan Warriors after they were crowned Team of the Year at the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Matt Peet’s all-conquering Grand Slam champions saw off Manchester City, England’s Red Roses, Paralympics GB, rugby union’s Glasgow Warriors and Chelsea’s women’s side to receive the honours at Media City, Salford, on Tuesday evening.

It is only the third time a rugby league side have been recognised at the iconic awards show, with Wigan the first in 1994. St Helens were named Team of the Year in 2006.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Las Vegas set for major backing in ‘biggest game in 25 years’ as Wigan CEO recal...
Wigan Warriors were crowned Team of the Year at the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year AwardsWigan Warriors were crowned Team of the Year at the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards
Wigan Warriors were crowned Team of the Year at the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards

The 2024 Warriors won every trophy on honour, becoming the first of the Super League era to achieve the incredible feat with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

Head coach Matt Peet, captain Liam Farrell, and England internationals Harry Smith and Liam Marshall were all in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the Super League champions, presented by rugby league legend Martin Offiah at Media City on Tuesday evening.

“Everyone at RL Commercial would like to say a huge congratulations to Wigan Warriors on being named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality Awards – after winning a clean sweep of trophies in 2024 it is thoroughly deserved,” said chair Slevin.

“What Wigan have achieved over the last 12 months is remarkable and it’s fantastic to see them be applauded on a national stage and giving rugby league the recognition it deserves.”

Wigan boss Peet was also among the nominations for Coach of the Year, which was won by Wigan pair Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows.

Related topics:BBCWiganEnglandSt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice