RL Commercial chair Frank Slevin has congratulated Wigan Warriors after they were crowned Team of the Year at the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Matt Peet’s all-conquering Grand Slam champions saw off Manchester City, England’s Red Roses, Paralympics GB, rugby union’s Glasgow Warriors and Chelsea’s women’s side to receive the honours at Media City, Salford, on Tuesday evening.

It is only the third time a rugby league side have been recognised at the iconic awards show, with Wigan the first in 1994. St Helens were named Team of the Year in 2006.

The 2024 Warriors won every trophy on honour, becoming the first of the Super League era to achieve the incredible feat with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title.

Head coach Matt Peet, captain Liam Farrell, and England internationals Harry Smith and Liam Marshall were all in attendance to accept the award on behalf of the Super League champions, presented by rugby league legend Martin Offiah at Media City on Tuesday evening.

“Everyone at RL Commercial would like to say a huge congratulations to Wigan Warriors on being named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality Awards – after winning a clean sweep of trophies in 2024 it is thoroughly deserved,” said chair Slevin.

“What Wigan have achieved over the last 12 months is remarkable and it’s fantastic to see them be applauded on a national stage and giving rugby league the recognition it deserves.”

Wigan boss Peet was also among the nominations for Coach of the Year, which was won by Wigan pair Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows.