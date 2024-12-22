Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors stars Liam Marshall and Harry Smith were at the PDC World Darts Championship on Sunday and have been promoting next year’s blockbuster Las Vegas fixture against Warrington Wolves.

The pair were with Wigan fan and darts star Joe Cullen, who is hoping to be among the 10,000 fans set to make the trip from England to Sin City next March.

Wigan and Warrington will kick-off the action-packed day at Allegiant Stadium as part of a quadruple-header, 9:30pm UK time.

The following game will see the first of two NRL clashes with Canberra Raiders to take on New Zealand Warriors, before an international fixture between England Women and reigning world champions Australian Jillaroos.

NRL kings Penrith Panthers will conclude the day on March 1 against Cronulla Sharks, with all four matches set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Wigan Warriors pair were joined at the darts in the capital by Hull KR’s Jack Broadbent and Jack Brown, who were there promoting their pre-season ‘Amsterdam Challenge’ clash with Championship side York.

“We don’t really know what to expect, it’s going to be a massive stage,” said Wigan No.7 Smith at Alexandra Palace, speaking to Sky Sports’ Stuart Pyke.

“It’s going to be brilliant and hopefully we can get as many people down there as possible.

“We’re looking forward to it, definitely.”

Cullen, who claimed a 3-0 second round victory over Wessel Nijman on Sunday before storming out of his press conference after accusing the media of a lack of respect, added: “I haven’t looked at the PDC calendar, but if I can go, I’ll go!

“I’ve been to Las Vegas a few times. I’m a big rugby league fan, it’ll be a fantastic occasion. We’ve [Wigan Warriors] won the lot and we’re the team to watch.”

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors open the 2025 Super League campaign with a Battle of the Borough clash against local rivals Leigh Leopards on Thursday, February 13, at the Brick Community Stadium.

Matt Peet’s side will then travel to Hull FC in Round 2, before taking Super League on the road to the United States for a historic occasion.