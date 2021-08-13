Wigan Warriors cut tickets to 1995 prices for Leeds Rhinos showdown
Wigan have slashed tickets to 1995 prices for the visit of Leeds later this month.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:52 pm
The match, on Wednesday August 25, is part of a Super League 'Retro Round'.
And to mark the occasion, the Warriors have cut prices to the same as when the club played at Central Park 26 years ago - £10 for over-16s, and £4 for under-16s.
They are now onsale via the club's website, the DW Stadium ticket office of by calling 01942 311111.
Fans are encouraged to wear retro shirts to the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.