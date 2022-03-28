Wigan Warriors: Date, time and broadcaster revealed for the Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Wakefield

The date for Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Wakefield Trinity has been confirmed.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:36 pm

Matty Peet’s side will head to Belle Vue on April 10, with the game kicking off at 2.30pm.

Fans who are unable to make the trip to Yorkshire can watch the match live on BBC Two.

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Sean O'Loughlin believes he's surrounded by the best group of pe...

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

The game will be shown live on BBC Two

The winner of the game will progress to the semi-finals, which take place on May 7 at Leeds United’s Elland Road, while the final this year is being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.

WakefieldWakefield TrinityBelle VueYorkshire