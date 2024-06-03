Wigan Warriors dealt blows with duo suspended for Challenge Cup Final
Adam Keighran and Tyler Dupree have been hit with suspensions from the match review panel following the 19-18 Super League triumph over Warrington Wolves.
The club have the right to appeal ahead of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final.
Keighran, 27, was sent off during the Round 13 clash and has been hit with a Grade D head contact charge, carrying a three-match suspension.
The Australian centre was dismissed with just 11 minutes left of the game for a high tackle on opposition outside-back Arron Lindop.
Tyler Dupree has also been charged for a ‘headbutt’ and has also been handed a three-match suspension.
A video circulated on social media of the incident that included former Wigan hooker Sam Powell during the first half at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Meanwhile, Warriors starting hooker Brad O’Neill has been fined £250 with a Grade A dangerous contact charge but escape a suspension.
