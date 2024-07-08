Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have been dealt a major blow with star hooker Brad O’Neill receiving a one-match suspension ahead of the Super League derby against rivals St Helens.

The 21-year-old has been hit with a Grade B dangerous throw/lift charge by the match review panel, having been sent to the sin-bin during the 24-6 victory over Leigh Leopards for his tackle on opposition prop Robbie Mulhern.

It provides a headache for Warriors boss Matt Peet ahead of the derby, with fellow hookers Kruise Leeming and Tom Forber currently sidelined through respective injuries.

Brad O'Neill has received a one-match suspension for his tackle on Leigh prop Robbie Mulhern

The Warriors are also still currently without star full-back Jai Field due to injury, while rising star Jack Farrimond partnered England international Harry Smith in the halves for the first time in the victory over Adrian Lam’s outfit.

Mike Cooper and Luke Thompson have been charged with Grade B head contact and Grade B dangerous contact respectively, resulting in £250 fines.

Leigh duo Mulhern and John Asiata have also been fined £250 for Grade B charges following the fiery Battle of the Borough encounter last week.

Meanwhile, Saints utility Moses Mbye has also received a one-match suspension ahead of the Round 17 clash at The Brick Community Stadium.