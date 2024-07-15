Wigan Warriors dealt yet another blow as ace receives suspension following derby victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors have been dealt another blow with Adam Keighran receiving a suspension following Friday’s derby victory over St Helens.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old Australian centre will miss this weekend’s trip to the MKM Stadium to face Hull FC due to a one-match penalty notice, issued by the match review panel for a Grade B dangerous throw/lift – deemed on the higher end of the scale.

It is his second suspension of the season for the former NRL man, having been forced to miss the Challenge Cup Final earlier in June, alongside Super League fixtures against Castleford and London due to a three-match ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Keighran has received a one-match suspension following Friday's derby victory

Prop forward Ethan Havard has also been fined £250 for a Grade B head contact charge following Friday’s 16-12 victory, while the sin-binning to opposition prop Matty Lees was deemed sufficient punishment following his head contact on Kaide Ellis.

Wigan’s starting hooker Brad O’Neill will be available for Saturday’s Round 18 clash after serving his one-match suspension.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions will be without Bevan French for up to the next eight weeks after the Australian suffered a hamstring injury in the lead-up to Friday’s derby.

Huddersfield Giants duo Andre Savelio and Sam Hewitt have received respective two-match bans, alongside a one-match suspension for Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull’s Denive Balmforth has been charged for a Grade B dangerous contact following his side’s defeat to Hull KR, but will be free for this weekend with a £250 fine.

Super League Round 17 charges:

Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Sam Hewitt (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Punching – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £250 Fine

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Head Contact - £250 Fine

Bayley Sironen (Catalans Dragons) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Rob Butler (London Broncos) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Denive Balmforth (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact - £250 Fine

Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – 1 Match Penalty Notice (Higher End)