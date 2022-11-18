Wigan Warriors' Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby preview England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final
Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts and Adam Rigby are preparing for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final this evening.
The pair are both set to feature for Tom Coyd’s side against France at Manchester Central (K.O. 7.30pm).
Roberts states the support England have received has been huge, with a big crowd expected for the final.
He said: "There’s a bit of every emotion at the moment. If anyone says they’re not nervous then they are lying, because this is going to be the biggest game of everyone’s lives.
"There’s got to be some nerves otherwise you’re a little bit inhuman.
"In terms of being in front of the crowd and playing in such a big game, there is definitely excitement. We are looking forward to getting out there and getting stuck in, but we are also savouring every moment of the build-up as well.
“When we got to the Copper Box we weren’t sure what to expect in terms of crowd because rugby league isn’t really massive down south.
“To get 3,000 plus for every game was so comfortably the biggest crowd any of us have ever played in front of, it’s untrue.
"In Sheffield there was more of a split between England and Wales, which gave it a bit more of an atmosphere.
"It was something we needed to experience before going into the final.
"Part the beauty of having such an inclusive World Cup is it gives people so many different avenues to get involved.”
Rigby says this tournament has been completely different to the 2008 World Cup.
"To look at the two events now, I don’t think I could make any comparison,” he added.
"Look at today, we’re in a room filled with press.
"In terms of coverage and building the sport, there’s no comparison whatsoever, every game has been live on BBC.
“As a squad we are loving it because it is building the future. Hopefully more people will participate at grassroots level having seen it on TV, and that will only improve us as an international side.
"The game is in a great place in terms of inclusivity.
"We have Jack Johnson who comes down to Wigan training sessions and Tweeted before about loving the collisions.
"We wouldn’t want to lose that out of the game, because people watch for the hard hits and it doesn’t put people off playing at a young age.”
Joining Jack’s Jack Johnson will present the match ball ahead of the final.