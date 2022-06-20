Wigan Warriors: Declan Roberts on the scoresheet for England Wheelchair in their victory over France

Wigan Warriors’ Declan Roberts was on the scoresheet for England in their victory over France.

By Amos Wynn
Monday, 20th June 2022, 4:55 am

Tom Coyd’s side produced a 62-48 win against the reigning World champions at Manchester Basketball Centre.

Roberts went over for a try in the first half, as well as successfully kicking three conversions.

Declan Roberts in action for England

His Wigan teammates Martin Norris and Adam Rigby were also involved in the game.

Tom Halliwell, Joe Coyd, Seb Bechara and Lewis King all went over for braces for England, with Nathan Collins and Rob Hawkins on the scoresheet too.

