Wigan Warriors defeated 32-22 by Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith's Stadium

Matty Nicholson marked his debut for the club with a brace after coming on in the second half, while Logan Astley was handed his first senior appearance by Matty Peet as well.

Sam Halsall also scored twice, while Louis Senior claimed a hat-trick for the home side.

Huddersfield scored the first try of the game after six minutes, as space opened up on the right side for Senior to go over in the corner.

Sam Halsall goes over for a try

The winger nearly claimed a quick second, but Bevan French came across to force him in touch before he could ground the ball.

Wigan were temporarily handed a man advantage just before the 20-minute mark, as Joe Greenwood was shown a yellow card.

Despite that, it was the Giants who scored the next try, as Ricky Leutele showed great strength to force his way over.

The Warriors were able to pull one back before the break, with Sam Halsall going over.

French was on hand to provide the assist, as the fullback quickly laid off the ball after being ankle tapped while making his own way to the try line.

Three minutes after the break, Senior claimed his second of the evening to extend Huddersfield’s lead to 18-6.

The home side edged even further ahead in the 55th minute, as Jake Wardle scored a superb acrobatic try in the corner, despite Jake Bibby’s best defensive effort.

For the first time in the game, Oliver Russell couldn’t add the extras.

After the hour mark, Wigan started to fight back with two quickfire tries, starting with Halsall’s second of the evening

Minutes after, Nicholson marked his debut by adding his name to the scoresheet, as Abbas Miski provided the assist following a bit of luck with a bouncing ball.

Huddersfield re-extended their lead not long later, with Sam Hewit finding his way over.

The pressure still wasn’t completely off, as Nicholson got his second with five minutes remaining to set up a tense end.

With second left on the clock, the home side put the result beyond all doubt, with Senior completing his hat-trick to make it 32-22.

Huddersfield Giants: Tui Lolohea, Louis Spencer, Jake Wardle, Ricky Leutele, Ash Golding, Oliver Russell, Theo Fages, Joe Greenwood, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Wilson, Sam Hewitt, Jack Ashworth, Matty English.

Interchanges: Danny Levi, Michael Lawrence, Nathan Mason, Owen Trout.

Tries: Senior (6,’ 43,’ 79’), Leutele (27’), Wardle (55’), Hewitt (72’)

Conversions: Russell (3/5)

Yellow Cards: Greenwood (18’)

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Abbas Miski, Logan Astley, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, James McDonnell, Oliver Partington.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks, Matty Nicholson.