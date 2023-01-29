Wigan Warriors defeated by Barrow Raiders in their second outing of pre-season

It proved to be a tough afternoon in Cumbria, with the Championship side proving to have a bit too much for the youthful visitors.

Like in the first pre-season game against Whitehaven, a number of players from the academy and the reserves featured for Wigan, while Abbas Miski, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis and Joe Shorrocks were added to this week’s squad.

The opening 30 minutes proved to be a tight contest, with neither side able to find a way through.

Wigan Warriors took on Barrow Raiders in their second game of pre-season (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

As the half progressed, Wigan started to build more pressure, but still struggled to create a clear opportunity for themselves.

Eventually the deadlock was broken, as Miski found himself in space to go over on the left side.

The Warriors lead didn’t last for long, with Barrow pulling level just before half time.

Rio Corkill forced his way to the try line to make it 4-4, after a short period of pressure.

The second half started in the same way as the first had ended, with Wigan finding themselves having to do a lot of defending.

Barrow took a 10-4 lead in the 47th minute through Luke Broadbent, who raced over down the right side.

The scores were soon level again, as Tom Forber claimed the Warriors’ second try of the afternoon.

The hooker, who replaced O’Neill at half time, started the initial move with a superb break, before eventually picking up the ball again to find a way over.

After the hour mark, the home side edged their way back in front again, with Jake Carter and Ryan Shaw both adding their name to the scoresheet to put the Raiders in full control.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Miski crossed for his second of the afternoon.

Like his first, he linked up well with Zach Eckersley, who once again provided the assist for the winger.