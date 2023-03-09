Wigan Warriors defeated by Catalans Dragons in tough conditions at the DW Stadium

It was a tough evening at the DW Stadium, with the conditions certainly contributing to some of the mistakes during the game.

A singular try from Harry Smith proved to be nothing more than a consolation, as Matty Peet’s side struggled to impose themselves into the match.

Catalans took the lead after only six minutes, with Manu Ma’u powering his way over from short-range after some early pressure from the visitors.

Sam Powell in action for the Warriors

The home side’s first threatening moment came through a Harry Smith kick, with ex-Wigan winger Tom Davies struggling to deal with a perfect grubber to the left corner.

Ultimately, nothing came from the resulting set, with a Morgan Smithies error from a play the ball seeing the Dragons survive without having to do too much.

The Warriors continued to push with a couple of short-ranged efforts from Brad Singleton and Sam Powell, but they were unable to find a way through.

Down the other end, Catalans added a further two points to their total, with Adam Keighran successfully converting a penalty after an error from Wigan.

Just after the half hour mark, they also added their second try, with space opening up on the right side for Arthur Romano to make it 12-0.

Ahead of the break, Peet’s side were handed a temporary man advantage, with Ma’u sent to the sin bin for a swinging arm.

Smith was on hand to successfully convert the resulting penalty.

Shortly after the restart, Wigan claimed their first try of the evening.

Kaide Ellis produced a good offload to provide Smith with a clear route to the try-line, with the halfback also on hand to add the extras.

Ahead of the hour mark, he kicked another penalty as well to close the gap to 12-10.

Liam Marshall was agonisingly close to putting the Warriors ahead, but just couldn’t get a touch on the ball as it went out of play.

Immediately after, Catalans did go over, as Ma’u added his second of the night to re-extend his side’s lead.

Wigan’s woes in attack continued, as Bevan French failed to pick up a good kick from Smith.

Toby King was also denied late on by a strong tackle from Tom Johnstone, which secured Catalans’ win.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.