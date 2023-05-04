Wigan Warriors defeated by Hull FC following poor display at the MKM Stadium

Matty Peet’s side conceded all their points during a poor first half, and despite improvements after the break, they were unable to come away with the win.

Iain Thornley made his return to the first team following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and went over for both of Wigan’s tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull FC opened the scoring after only five minutes, with space appearing on the left side for Darnell McIntosh.

Harry Smith made his 100th career appearance in the game against Hull FC

It didn’t take long for the home side to double their lead.

Jake Clifford stretched out to ground the ball under pressure, before adding another successful conversion to make it 12-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things just weren’t sticking for the Warriors, as they struggled to apply any serious pressure onto Tony Smith’s side due to the high number of errors they were making.

Hull were able to add an additional two points to their score on the half hour mark, with Clifford successfully kicking a penalty.

Iain Thornley marked his return to first team action with a brace

Thornley pulled one back for Peet’s side ahead of the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build-up to the try, the 31-year-old had produced a superb break, which was Wigan’s first real spark of the game.

The Warriors started the second half in the same way as they finished the first, as Thornley slid over on the left side to claim his second of the night and close the gap to 14-10.

After their poor showing in the opening 40 minutes, Wigan looked much brighter after the restart, but despite asking more questions of Hull FC, they were unable to edge their way in front.

Jake Trueman was sent to the sin bin in the final moments of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This had no impact on the full time result, with Smith’s side able to see out the victory and make it back-to-back wins.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.