Fox League have reported the NRL side have made an approach for the 28-year-old, who made a good impression during his last stint in Australia.

Bateman returned to Wigan in 2021, after spending two seasons with Canberra Raiders, and still has three years remaining on his current contract.

Despite the interest, Rugby League Live reports that the Warriors haven’t been approached by Wests, with executive director Kris Radlinski stating no move will take place.