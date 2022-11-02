Wigan Warriors discover first two games of the 2023 Super League season
Wigan Warriors will face Wakefield Trinity in their first home game of the 2023 Super League season.
Matty Peet’s side will welcome the Yorkshire club to the DW Stadium on February 24 in the second week of the campaign (K.O. 8pm).
Meanwhile, prior to that, they will get their season underway at Craven Park against Hull KR, in a game being broadcast live by Channel 4.
It has also been revealed the Warriors will take on St Helens at the DW Stadium on April 7 (Good Friday) as part of Rivals Round.
Wigan’s full fixture list for 2023 will be released at 8:30am on November 3.