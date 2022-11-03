Wigan Warriors discover their fixtures for the 2023 Super League season

Matty Peet’s side get their campaign underway on February 18 with a trip to Craven Park, where they face Hull KR in a repeat of last year’s opener.

The fixture will be broadcast live on Channel 4, and kicks off at 1pm.

Meanwhile, Wakefield Trinity will be the first visitors to the DW Stadium in 2023, with the two teams going head-to-head on February 24.

Wigan Warriors have discovered their Super League fixtures for 2023

The Good Friday Derby with St Helens is on April 7, while they face Catalans Dragons in the Magic Weekend at St James’ Park on June 3.

The regular campaign finishes away to Leigh Leopards on September 22.

Here are the full fixtures:

Round One: Hull KR (A)- February 18 (K.O. 1pm)

Round Two: Wakefield Trinity (H)- February 24 (K.O. 8pm)

Round Three: Castleford Tigers (A)- March 3 (K.O. 8pm)

Round Four: Catalans Dragons (H)- March 9 (K.O. 8pm)

Round Five: Huddersfield Giants (A)- March 17 (K.O. 7.45pm)

Round Six: Salford Red Devils (H)- March 24 (K.O. 8pm)

Round Seven: Leigh Leopards (A)- March 30 (K.O. 8pm)

Round Eight: St Helens (H)- April 7 (K.O. 3pm)

Round Nine: Warrington Wolves (A)- April 14 (K.O. 8pm)

Round 10: Wakefield Trinity (H)- April 23 (K.O. 3pm)

Round 11: Hull FC (A)- May 4 (K.O. 8pm)

Round 12: Leeds Rhinos (H)- May 12 (K.O. 8pm)

Round 13: Hull KR (A)- May 25 (K.O. 8pm)

Round 14: Catalans Dragons (Magic Weekend)- June 3 (K.O. 3.45pm)

Round 15: St Helens (A)- June 9 (K.O. 8pm)

Round 16: Salford Red Devils (A)- June 25 (3pm)

Round 17: Huddersfield Giants (H)- June 30 (8pm)

Round 18: Wakefield Trinity (A)- July 7 (7.45pm)

Round 19: Warrington Wolves (H)- July 14 (8pm)

Round 20: Leigh Leopards (H)- July 28 (8pm)

Round 21: Hull KR (H)- August 4 (8pm)

Round 22: Hull FC (H)- August 18 (8pm)

Round 23: Catalans Dragons (A)- August 26 (7pm)

Round 24: Salford Red Devils (H)- September 1 (8pm)

Round 25: Leeds Rhinos (A)- September 8 (8pm)

Round 26: Castleford Tigers (H)- September 15 (8pm)