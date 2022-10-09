Wigan Warriors discuss double departure following Sam Halsall and Jack Bibby exit

The young pair have joined Huddersfield Giants as part of a swap deal for Jake Wardle.

Wigan head coach Matty Peet believes both Halsall and Bibby will be successful at the John Smith’s Stadium.

He said: “We wish Sam all the best at Huddersfield, he is a quality young man and will be a great addition to a strong Giants team.

Sam Halsall has made the move to Huddersfield Giants

“Jack comes off the back of an outstanding year in the reserves and on loan. He is very professional and hard-working; we wish him every success.”

On the signing of Wardle, Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski, added: “We have been working hard to recruit Jake for a number of years. He is an exciting player who will fit very well into our style of play. For a young England international to commit his long term to the club is a great coup.

“On one hand we are delighted to recruit Jake, but we are equally saddened to lose Sam. He is a wonderful guy who we all think a lot about but having spent the last two years on loan at various clubs, it is now time for him to start establishing himself as a regular starter.

“Jack is at the start of his journey and if his application and commitment is anything to judge by, he will go on to have a good career.