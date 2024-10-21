Wigan Warriors duo named in England Wheelchair squad to face France at Robin Park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Duo Jack Heggie and Adam Rigby have been named in a 10-player squad, while Coyd has also included seven of his World Cup winners.
England were crowned champions with a famous win in Manchester at the tournament in 2022, and Saturday will mark the third time the two international outfits have met since, with the honours even from two games in 2023.
France stunned a home crowd at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, but England hit back at the Palais des Sports in Marseille.
Coyd has included seven of his World Cup winners, while Mason Billington is in line to make a fairytale debut - having only taken up the sport eight months ago.
Billington, a 29-year-old from Essex who broke his back in 2016 and had been playing Wheelchair Basketball until discovering Wheelchair Rugby League when a new team was founded in Brentwood in February, is the only uncapped player included in the squad.
The match will be played at the Robin Park Arena in Wigan on Saturday afternoon (2:30pm) with tickets still available from £11 - and live coverage on BBC Sport.
The match will be preceded by first-ever Women's and Juniors representative Wheelchair Rugby League fixtures.
England squad: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Mason Billington (London Roosters), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Lewis King (London Roosters), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.