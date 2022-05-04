Matty Nicholson and Brad O’Neill are both selected for the first time, and are among a number of new inclusions.

Meanwhile, Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard, James McDonnell, Ollie Partington, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies have also been named in the squad.

A number of Wigan players have been included in the England Knights squad

England Knights Head Coach, Paul Anderson, said: “Most of these players have come through the England Pathways programme, which is all about investing in the future of England Rugby League. Our job is to prepare our future full internationals for the next step – the senior international team.