Matty Nicholson and Brad O’Neill are both selected for the first time, and are among a number of new inclusions.
Meanwhile, Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard, James McDonnell, Ollie Partington, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies have also been named in the squad.
England Knights Head Coach, Paul Anderson, said: “Most of these players have come through the England Pathways programme, which is all about investing in the future of England Rugby League. Our job is to prepare our future full internationals for the next step – the senior international team.
“The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard. With that in mind, we want as many as possible to come through our talent pathway and force themselves in contention for England selections, and ultimately win world cups.”