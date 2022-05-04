Wigan Warriors: Eight players called up to the England Knights performance squad

England Knights have named eight Wigan Warriors players in their performance squad which will come together as part of their preparations for an international competition later this year.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:34 pm

Matty Nicholson and Brad O’Neill are both selected for the first time, and are among a number of new inclusions.

Meanwhile, Sam Halsall, Ethan Havard, James McDonnell, Ollie Partington, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies have also been named in the squad.

Read More

Read More
Liam Marshall says both Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be 'fired up' ahead of...

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

A number of Wigan players have been included in the England Knights squad

England Knights Head Coach, Paul Anderson, said: “Most of these players have come through the England Pathways programme, which is all about investing in the future of England Rugby League. Our job is to prepare our future full internationals for the next step – the senior international team.

“The Knights is about developing talent, preparing well and competing hard. With that in mind, we want as many as possible to come through our talent pathway and force themselves in contention for England selections, and ultimately win world cups.”

England