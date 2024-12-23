Wigan Warriors end of year quiz: Test your knowledge with 25 questions for ultimate fans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors claimed a historic Grand Slam in 2024 with the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Super League title – how much from the season can you remember?

Q1: Which Wigan Warriors star finished the regular Super League campaign as the top try-scorer?

Q2: Who was the only player to retain his place in this year’s Super League Dream Team?

Q3: Junior Nsemba enjoyed one of the finest breakthrough seasons in Super League history - who did he score his first senior competition try against in April?

Test your Wigan Warriors knowledge with our end of year quiz

Q4: Which Wigan Warriors Women player broke the record for most tries scored in a single international match with five for England Women in the 82-0 win over Wales in Leeds?

Q5: Who finished the season as the club’s second top try-scorer with 16?

Q6: How many wins did Wigan claim across the regular Super League season to record first ever back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields?

Q7: Who finished the season with the most try assists?

Q8: Which team did the academy outfit beat in the Grand Final to be crowned champions?

Q9: Adam Keighran finished the regular Super League season as the third-most successful goal-kicker. How many goals did he successfully kick out of 83 attempts?

Q10: Wigan Warriors defeated Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge in February to claim their fifth title. Who do they share the record with?

Q11: Captain Liam Farrell celebrated his 400th career appearance in August. What year did the current skipper make his debut?

Q12: Who did Wigan Warriors defeat to reach the Challenge Cup Final?

Q13: What club legend was appointed as Wigan Warriors Women head coach ahead of the 2024 Women’s Super League campaign?

Q14: Which star was named the Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year at the club’s Gala Dinner?

Q15: Who will Wigan Warriors face at Magic Weekend next year, with Super League’s showcase event to return to Newcastle’s St James’ Park?

Q16: How many times have Wigan Warriors now won the Challenge Cup?

Q17: Wigan Warriors Women marked their history-making first game at the Brick Community Stadium with a win over which opponent?

Q18: Which Wigan Warriors Wheelchair star captained England for the international match against Spain in November?

Q19: Wigan Warriors joined an elite group of teams to claim every trophy on offer in a season in the 129-year history of rugby league. Can you name the other four?

Q20: Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas in March as part of a historic quadruple-header. Can you list the other three fixtures that will take place at Allegiant Stadium?

Q21: Who was named the 2024 Young Super League Player of the Year?

Q22: Who made their debuts across the 2024 campaign, including off-season recruits?

Q23: Wigan Warriors claimed wins in all four Battle of the Boroughs in 2024 - including the Super League semi-final. What was the aggregate score against Leigh Leopards?

Q24: One player made their Super League debuts out on loan with London Broncos in 2024 - can you name who?

Q25: 2024 marked only the third time a rugby league club has been recognised with the prestigious BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award. Can you name the years for the other two teams – Wigan and St Helens respectively.

ANSWERS:

A1: Liam Marshall

A2: Jake Wardle

A3: Leigh Leopards

A4: Anna Davies

A5: Bevan French

A6: 22/27

A7: Jake Wardle

A8: St Helens

A9: 70

A10: Sydney Roosters

A11: 2010

A12: Hull KR

A13: Denis Betts

A14: Jake Wardle

A15: Warrington Wolves

A16: 21

A17: Barrow Raiders

A18: Adam Rigby

Q19: Hunslet in 1907-08, ­Huddersfield in 1914-15, Swinton in 1927-28 and Wigan in 1994-95

A20: Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sutherland-Sharks and Australian Jillaroos vs England Women's Team

A21: Junior Nsemba

A22: Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters, Tiaki Chan, Jacob Douglas and Jack Farrimond

A23: Wigan 130-24

A24: Harvey Makin

A25: Wigan in 1994 and St Helens in 2006