Wigan Warriors hosted its third ‘One Club’ training session on Monday night with all the club’s teams coming together at Robin Park Arena.

More than 200 players and coaches from across all of Wigan’s teams trained together, including Matt Peet’s reigning men’s Super League champions, while it was also the first time the event was opened to supporters with the chance to spectate the unique session with the opportunity to meet and greet the players.

Peet hailed the occasion when speaking to Wigan Today earlier this week, as the teams took part with a mix of skill stations including Wheelchair Rugby League, offside touch and conditioning exercises.

All four trophies for the men’s outfit - Super League, Challenge Cup, World Club Challenge and League Leaders’ Shield – were also on display for fans to take their pictures with, alongside the Wheelchair Super League trophy following their Grand Final over Leeds Rhinos in Manchester last October.

“We love it,” Peet said, with his side recently becoming only the third in the modern era to hold all four trophies at once.

"It’s fantastic and it has certainly gone to another level, year-on-year.

“I praised the men’s players on Tuesday morning, they’re in decent form on the field and things are building nicely.

“But when I watched them or anyone that was here on Monday night, and the way all of our teams interact, work hard, have fun, share some laughs, both players and staff across all those groups.