Matty Peet’s side head into the match at the DW Stadium on the back of a narrow loss against St Helens at St James’ Park.

Havard states Wigan are now prepared for a tough game with Hull.

He said: “Things are still positive in the camp. Obviously it’s not nice to lose in a derby like that, but we are now looking forward to getting back out there this week.

Ethan Havard

“Hull FC are a tough team with some big bodies and some good ball players, but I think it’s good to have a challenge after a loss.

“The home game we had against them was one of the toughest games of the season. We’re expecting a good performance from them.

“There’s not been much point in dwelling on things from last week, it’s been best just to get back into it.

“We don’t think we played very well against Saints, so we want to put in a good display.

“It’s been a good campaign for us so far, we’re in a good spot, especially having some silverware in the cabinet. We are just taking it week by week heading into the business end, looking to get better.

“Matty has coached me since I was 15, so I know how he works. He wants effort and hard work, so if you’re doing that you won’t go far wrong. You can see the way he has brought us together this year.

“You can see in our performances that we are a team and have each other’s backs.

“It’s exciting going into games at the DW Stadium. When we saw the amount of fans that travelled up to Newcastle, it was amazing and made it feel almost like a home game.

“The fans are always behind us, and they give us a boost when times are tough in games.”

Harvard says one of his main personal goals is to be a starting player in the Wigan side.

“It’s something I’m asking about,” he added.

“Everybody wants to be starting, but if I come off the bench then that’s good too because I’m happy just to be playing.