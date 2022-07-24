The 21-year-old prop has become a key part of Matty Peet’s pack during the current campaign.

Havard states he’s focussed on pushing himself to the next level.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby this year,” he said.

Ethan Havard wants to continue to improve his game

“I just want to get better each week and train hard. We’ve got good coaching staff here who are helping me to improve. I feel good and confident.

“We get lots of information, which is always in the back of my mind, but I just want to back up the starting middles when I come on and put in a good performance after they have set the benchmark.

“It’s good to be playing with the likes of Paddy (Mago) and Morgan (Smithies).

“The mood in the camp is good, we’ve been putting in some good performances together and you can see us getting better, which is positive. The enjoyment probably comes from that.

“I’m striving towards playing international games. To be selected for England would be an honour, but right now I’m focussing on getting good performances for Wigan.”

Havard hopes the number of local players in the current Warriors squad will influence more young people in the area to get involved in rugby.

“I enjoy getting out there and going to see the fans when we aren’t playing,” he added.

“There’s a lot of Wigan lads here at the moment, so people can see that there is a route and a pathway to get into this team.

“It must be inspiring for them.”

While Havard has spent most of his life in Wigan, his backstory features a range of different places in the world.

“I was born in Bulgaria because my mum and dad lived out there but we moved back when I was very young.

“My parents originally met in Saudi Arabia before moving to Ireland, and then ended up in Bulgaria, so they were pretty well travelled.

“I didn’t live there for very long. We moved down south for a little bit in Bath, before coming to Wigan, which is where my dad is from.

“My earliest memories are from being at Pats and joining in the warm up with some of the other lads.