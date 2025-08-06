Zach Eckersley (left) and Jacob Douglas (right) celebrate a Wigan Warriors try

Wigan Warriors have had their fair share of injuries to contend with over the last couple of months, but that gives head coach Matt Peet more opportunities to make the most out of the club’s famed production line.

The Warriors have been without Jai Field (failed HIA), Liam Marshall (ankle), Abbas Miski (knee), Adam Keighran (knee), Bevan French (calf), Ethan Havard (hamstring), Brad O’Neill (ACL), Luke Thompson (calf), Patrick Mago (hamstring) and Sam Walters (fibula) for periods throughout this season.

But rather than dip into the transfer market to see who is available elsewhere, Wigan have put their trust and faith into their own pathways, which has seen academy products Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin make their first-team debuts this year, whilst the likes of Zach Eckersley, Jacob Douglas, Harvie Hill and Jack Farrimond have enjoyed extended runs in Peet’s first-team.

In total, 14 academy products have featured for Wigan in Super League so far this season – Harry Smith, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne, Tom Forber, Marshall, Havard, Hill, Eckersley, Farrimond, Douglas, Makin and McDermott.

And for Peet, who spent a number of years working in the club’s youth department before landing the head coaching role at his hometown club, a strong homegrown pathway is paramount for sustainable success.

"It’s our philosophy as a club, the way we build our squad,” Peet told Wigan Today when asked about the young players taking their opportunities in the absence of the sidelined senior members.

“It’s amazing how some players’ misfortune can reveal other players’ talent through opportunity.

“You end up with a squad by the end of the year that when you look back at it, you think ‘bloomin’ heck, we had some good players that year’.

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve unearthed Junior, Harvie, Zach, and Jack being the latest cab off the rank. That’s how we work, plenty more clubs are the same.

"Every club has their injuries to contend with, so we’re not crying, we’re not complaining, it’s the challenge and it’s a challenge for every team in Super League, every member of staff and every player, so we try to navigate it the best we can.

“Our approach, more often than not, is to give a young player an opportunity, and more often than not, they take it.”