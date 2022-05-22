Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield in the showpiece occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Saturday.

Supporters who have been using the RFL ticketing website, have found out they can get their tickets for free through using the discount code GOOD100, with only a £2 booking fee needed.

One fan wrote: “Challenge Cup final tickets being free is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Rugby league does itself once again. Got to laugh.”

The Challenge Cup final takes place next week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Another added: “Spent a few hundred quid to go down to the Challenge Cup final and seen that the RFL have given away tickets for free. WTF.”

A third agreed: “Anyone who bought a ticket must be really p***ed off seeing this.”

In a statement responding to this the RFL said:

"In reference to comments about tickets being made available for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next weekend, a limited number (less than 200) have been made available through Tickets for Good, to allow NHS staff to attend the event.

"We do the same with Tickets for Troops.