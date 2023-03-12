Ben Reid

I was born in 1993, had my first few season tickets at Central Park, a place I unfortunately only have vague memories about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I missed the great team of the 80’s, the run of Wembley wins up until 1995 (I was two when the run of eight final victories ended).

Josh Charnley

My first honest and clear memories of watching Wigan were at the then JJB Stadium and in particular the tail end of the 2000 season.

I remember Steve Renouf breaking the line and sending Kris Radlinski in on the hooter against Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was seven-years-old at that game, and that was when my love affair with this great club would truly begin.

There’s been some fantastic players, kickers, tacklers, leaders and try scorers in this club's history.

Kris Radlinski

Having to choose just five of my favourite finishers in the cherry and white jersey is a tough one. But I’ll give it a good go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Jason Robinson- This is a sore one, as my first memorable season as a fan, was Billy Whizz’s last for Wigan and Rugby League.

Robinson was the first player I was in awe of and loved as a kid. The speed and skill that came from a guy no bigger than 7 year-old me, was crazy.

2. Kris Radlinski- For me, the best fullback Super League has ever seen.

Jason Robinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had it all and was pivotal to any success Wigan had during his time on the pitch. He not only scored a lot of tries, but key ones too, in the big moments.

He was Mr. reliable.

3. George Carmont- One of my favourite centres that ever played for Wigan.

He worked so hard in what was a really good Wigan side. He was one of the coolest players with the ball in hand and finished unbelievably well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scoring in finals and winning the lot in England.

4. Pat Richards- As good as a goal kicker Pat Richard was, and he was one of the all time best, people often never mention his fantastic try return for Wigan.

He was a prolific try scorer and one of the best finishers we ever had.

I’d be shocked if he’s not in every Wigan fan's top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Josh Charnley- As one of the top three try scorers in Super League history, I find it hard to not include Charnley.

He was a player whose whole Wigan career I saw, in a time I would go home and away, he was someone you could rely on and trust to win you games. Quality.

Honourable mentions- Brett Dallas, Brian Carney, Sam Tomkins and Joe Burgess.

Darren Wrudd

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I always find it quite a difficult task to pick my top five this or my top 10 the other, so much so that I nearly kept silent this week (faint hurrahs from the back).

I thought even though as soon as I hit the send button to wing this through to Amos I would remember another favourite, I could only pick what comes to mind for the moment, so here goes.

Any list of my favourites either begins or ends with Kris Radlinski, he embodies the club and is everything I think is great about rugby league.

Most of his tries were a simple celebration with little antics but his support play meant he popped up at the most opportune moments, always bringing a smile to my face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another favourite had to be Andy Farrell.

With one of the worst dummy passes in the history of the game, he still fooled defenders and was a solid reason this club kept up with the best teams in Super League for years.

I have a couple of his game shirts and one in particular from a London away game at Brentford where he almost won the game single handed.

Who could leave out Henderson Gill on a list like this, those hips, my goodness he still lights up a room with his smile even now and always has time for a chat with anyone who says hello at the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst I am running out of places in my list, the names are stacking up in my mind and it is difficult as I could name thirty or more favourites, but however sad the current situation has become, I used to love watching Brett Dallas run for us.

An amazing winger with magnificent pace and won so many games for us with his talent.

The day he finished and left his boots on the centre spot, I had a tear in my eyes and wished he had stayed.

I hope he can get help to get back on track and one day come back and visit the club that held him so dear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally and a little more up to date I have to include Josh Charnley.

As fast as they come and as strong as an ox, he seems to infuse his boyish charms into every celebration.

A lovely lad to be in his company, Josh simply loved scoring tries and like all the greats of the game always put it down to the hard work of his team mates.

He has mastered the dive into the corner and leads the way in stylish finishes and still signs off with the Joining Jack salute, top class eh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have purposely thought beyond our current squad as the sheer class currently on show makes me laugh at the ease which the French and Field show ghosts past defences, but they can’t be in my list as they are still growing on me.

Glynn Bradshaw

In no particular order, my favourite five are:

1. John Ferguson- A chain smoking Australian who along with Brett Kenny in 1985 took us to another level, sadly he only stayed for one year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Martin Offiah- The fastest winger I’ve ever seen, try per game record stands up against the very best.

3. Ellery Hanley- Three time Man of Steel Winner, the season he scored 59 tries he was incomparable, the best player I have seen play for Wigan.

4. Brett Dallas- Great pace, number of penalties he used to incur running the ball out was amazing, small man, big heart, sadly the wheels have come off since he finished playing.

5. Jai Field/Bevan French- They helped to turn us into such an entertaining team last year, we were such a joy to watch, special players and so important to the team,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad