Wigan Warriors fans react to Bevan French's new two-year deal with the club

The winger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, keeping him at the DW Stadium until at least the end of 2024, with a further two seasons of options available.

Supporters have been left delighted by the announcement.

One person wrote: “Brilliant news Bevan, see you next year.”

Another added: “Well done Wigan, hope he has a good pre-season and will be even better next year. What a result.”

A third stated: “Fantastic, can’t wait to see more tries next year.”

While a fourth fan admitted: “I actually think this is the best early Christmas present ever.”

French enjoyed an impressive 2022 season, finishing top scorer in Super League with 31 tries.

He was also named in the Dream Team for the second time since he made the move to England in 2019.

Fans on social media proclaimed their excitement for what Wigan can now do going forward, with the abundance of talent at the club.

One fan stated: “You’re a true Warriors Bevan. Thanks for your contribution throughout the season. Come on the Wigan let’s build a team around French and Field.”Another added: “This guy and Jai Field already have an iconic partnership. Long may it continue.”