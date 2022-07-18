The 33-year-old prop was originally set to link up with the club for the 2023 season, but the move has been brought forward following his early departure from Warrington Wolves.

On the whole, Wigan fans are happy with the deal and can see plenty of benefits.

One wrote: “It’s the forwards that are the strength at Saints and give us the most problems. Shrewd signing to bolster against this for the rest of the season. Welcome addition.”

Mike Cooper

Another added: “Smart signing that bolsters our forward pack, which will make Field, French, Cust and Smith even more dangerous than they already are.

A third agreed: “Prop experience is a key addition this season, especially in the play-offs. Brilliant coup.”