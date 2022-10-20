Wigan Warriors: Fans react to Zak Hardaker's move to the newly rebranded Leigh Leopards
Zak Hardaker has joined Leigh Leopards as one of 10 signings by the newly rebranded club.
The 31-year-old departed Wigan Warriors back in April after “dipping” below the club’s off-field standards, before linking-up with Leeds Rhinos for the remainder of the 2022 season in order to be closer to his home in Yorkshire.
Hardaker has now made the move back to the North West, with rugby league fans quickly reacting on social media.
One wrote: “Zak Hardaker going to Leigh. Wigan’s too far to travel but Leigh is fine. Oh ok.”
Most Popular
Another joked: “If he comes down the A580, then Leigh is closer to his home than Wigan to be fair.”
A third added: “Zak Hardaker left Wigan in April 2022 due to Wigan being too far to commute. It is now October 2022 and Zak will be commuting to the Wigan Borough to work. You couldn’t write it.”
Meanwhile, some supporters are not bothered by Hardaker’s latest move.
One wrote: “No major opinion to have really, can do what he wants.
“He clearly wasn’t buying into the culture, wanted out, Peet won’t put up with that kind of attitude, so they both agreed what was in the clubs best interest.
"Good luck to him.”
Hardaker has joined Leigh alongside the likes of Ricky Leutele and former Warriors youngster Nathan Wilde, on the same day they have changed their name from Centurions to Leopards and revealed a complete rebrand.
The former Man of Steel winner will once again link-up with Adrian Lam, who he worked with at Wigan.