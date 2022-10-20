The 31-year-old departed Wigan Warriors back in April after “dipping” below the club’s off-field standards, before linking-up with Leeds Rhinos for the remainder of the 2022 season in order to be closer to his home in Yorkshire.

Hardaker has now made the move back to the North West, with rugby league fans quickly reacting on social media.

One wrote: “Zak Hardaker going to Leigh. Wigan’s too far to travel but Leigh is fine. Oh ok.”

Zak Hardaker departed Wigan Warriors earlier this year

Another joked: “If he comes down the A580, then Leigh is closer to his home than Wigan to be fair.”

A third added: “Zak Hardaker left Wigan in April 2022 due to Wigan being too far to commute. It is now October 2022 and Zak will be commuting to the Wigan Borough to work. You couldn’t write it.”

Meanwhile, some supporters are not bothered by Hardaker’s latest move.

One wrote: “No major opinion to have really, can do what he wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He clearly wasn’t buying into the culture, wanted out, Peet won’t put up with that kind of attitude, so they both agreed what was in the clubs best interest.

"Good luck to him.”

Hardaker has joined Leigh alongside the likes of Ricky Leutele and former Warriors youngster Nathan Wilde, on the same day they have changed their name from Centurions to Leopards and revealed a complete rebrand.