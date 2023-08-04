Robert Kenyon

The victory over Leigh was bittersweet due to getting knocked out of the cup the week before.

I do believe we are a team that bounces back well and I’m hoping now that the loss spurs us onto league success.

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium

Leigh were still on a high from the semi-final the week before so it was likely that we would have a big win.

I don’t think the Leopards fans could have coped with two open top bus parades two games in a row.

It showed what we were capable of doing and it was good to see Tyler Dupree’s debut and have Junior Nsemba getting some game time.

I was impressed with Kaide Ellis too and would like to see more minutes from him because he was making plenty of metres.

The game against Hull KR is a bit of a dead rubber really, the important game has been won by them and I doubt they’ll be up for it as much as we will be so I see another big win for us.

What I’d like to see from the team is Harry Smith gaining confidence.

I'd also like to see someone else at loose forward, probably Ellis, who adds a bit more go forward than Smithies too.

We could maybe have Tom Forber on the bench instead of Cust.

Darren Wrudd

I felt good for the lads last week to put on such a scoreboard display.

The first half, whilst riddled with errors and cheap turnovers, we maintained a dominance which settled into the second half as we stretched the lead.

We do however let in far too many simple tries which are purely down to concentration levels and one or two players will be disappointed in their own efforts at certain times throughout the game where they lost their inside shoulder and failed to fill in on the sliding defence.

All in all I was happy that we put many things right from the most disappointing previous week. Still much to work on though.

The highlight for me was not just that Miski managed a hat trick of tries, but the obvious joy shared with the fans as they cheered his efforts.

This shows a close connection to us fans and it is obvious of course that we love to watch him play.

Add to that a wonderful debut from new boy Tyler Dupree and it was a game to remember.

It was good to see Sam Powell looking fit and healthy in the dugout with the boys and I can’t wait to see him back as his shoulder heals.

This week of course we just happened to have the other Challenge Cup finalist visiting, it would be good to have a neutral referee for this one unlike our semi-final in my opinion, so that we can beat both finalists before they go head-to-head.

With a great match set up for our reserves at Robin Park, kick off 5.30 and free to get in, it promises to be a good night of top class sport.

Finally, I had a quick chat with Mr Ian Lenagan after the game last week and jokingly pleaded that he won’t forget us next year.

His answer was simple and honest, “Fan for Life,” with a smile.

Never in doubt eh.

Glynn Bradshaw

Good two points against Leigh, little fortunate to go in at half time in front, but played well in the second half and could have had more points, if we had taken our chances.

Dupree had a dream debut, and French probably had his best game at stand-off, although still to be convinced he should remain there.

Meanwhile, Mago made an impact off the bench

It also did our points difference no harm.

The game this week, has had a little gloss taken off it, with the weakened team KR are fielding, but hardly surprising the week before Wembley.