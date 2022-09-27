Wigan Warriors fans say Liam Marshall should 'absolutely' be in England's Rugby League World Cup squad

The winger has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 21 tries in Super League, as well as claiming late winners in both the semi-final and the final of the Challenge Cup.

Fans have taken to social media to urge Shaun Wane to pick him for the national team.

One wrote: “It shouldn’t even be a question. He gives his heart and soul in every game he plays and has been consistently good. Underrated all year.”

Liam Marshall

Another added: “He has been consistent all season. Works hard in defence as well as attack. Quality player.”

A third agreed: “Absolutely he should play.”

While a fourth added: “With the way he’s played this year he deserves to be in the team.”

Marshall hopes he can make the World Cup squad, but is prepared for whatever the decision is.

He said: “I've had meetings with Waney (Shaun Wane) throughout the year. I’ve obviously worked with him when he was the Wigan coach, and I know what he expects from a player.

“Hopefully I’ll be in his plans, but we’ll find that out in the next week or so.

“To even be included in the train-on was a massive achievement for me, and hopefully there is more to come.

“We’ll see what happens, I’m not sort of expecting anything. I’ll just wait like everyone else, and see what’s what.