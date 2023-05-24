The fixture will take place at the DW Stadium, despite initial fears the club’s usual home ground would be unavailable due to the o ngoing maintenance work to the pitch.

It has also been announced the game will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday June 18, with coverage starting at 2:05pm ahead of a 2:30pm kick-off.

Fans took to social media to share their delight after discovering the match would be held at the DW Stadium, with one writing: “Pitch must be ok. It will be good to have a big cup clash at home at last.”

Another added: “Wow at the DW, hopefully there’ll be a good crowd on.”

A third stated: “Glad it’s actually being played at the DW. I’m not sure what that means in terms of the pitch being done but at least we don’t have to travel to a different ground.”

A fourth joked: “Mad we have to be happy our home tie in the cup can be played at home.”

The Warriors booked their place in the next round of the Challenge Cup with a 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Bevan French went over for a brace, while Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Warrington produced a 16-14 victory over Catalans Dragons at Stade Gilbert Brutus to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Matty Ashton scored twice in the game, with Matt Dufty also crossing for one.

The two teams have already gone head-to-head once so far this season, with the Warriors coming away from the Halliwell Jones Stadium with two points.