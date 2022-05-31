Liam Marshall scored a late try to give Matty Peet’s side a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

One fan, Shaun, was concerned heading into the final moments of Saturday’s match.

He said: “I thought we had lost it, I must admit, because nothing was coming off and there were too many mistakes. Then we had that Leuluai pass, Harry Smith’s kick and Liam Marshall’s finish, it was superb.

Wigan Warriors fans have been sharing their views

“It didn’t seem like our day, so I was worried for each bit of it, but our players didn’t give up. Matty (Peet) is doing a very good job, he’s certainly turned it round from last year.

“I really like the new signings, (Cade) Cust is good, The team has gelled a bit more so things are going well.

“It was unlucky for the Giants because they played well, but I’m glad we won it.

“There was a load of singing on the coach back, the number 10 bus was rocking.

“I liked the stadium too, I thought it was better than Wembley.”

Simon also had praise for the work Matty Peet has done so far this season.

He stated: “He’s been really passionate about getting the fans involved, going out into the community and doing things.

“He’s really opened things up and got it back to where it was 20 years ago.

“There’s a buzz around the club again, it’s really good.“For him to win his first trophy in his first year is something special.

“Wigan played for 80 minutes and for each other, and they got the reward for that. You can’t write it, it was really good.”

Carol and Ronnie, who have been supporting Wigan for 60 years, both enjoyed their trip to Tottenham.

Ronnie said: “I thought the atmosphere was brilliant, it was a good game. I felt a little sorry for Huddersfield, but someone’s got to lose and someone’s got to win, and fortunately it was in our favour.

“We were dancing away and singing and shouting.”