1. Wigan showed great determination to get the win

It wasn’t a great performance by Wigan by any means, with a number of errors making it a frustrating watch at times.

Despite that, as we’ve seen several times this year, everyone in cherry and white showed the determination and resilience not to give up.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors celebrate in the changing rooms after the Challenge Cup win

It didn’t look as if that crucial try was coming, but they didn’t back down and kept pushing.

The never say die attitude Matty Peet has installed into the side is one of the reasons the fans are currently so behind this group.

Even when things weren’t going Wigan’s way, the supporters remained entirely behind them.

The strong attitude in the squad always leaves you with some confidence that something can happen, and that was exactly the case at Tottenham.

2. Missed kicks prove costly for Huddersfield

Huddersfield were the more dominant for periods, and really put in a good display.

While Wigan do make errors, they’re togetherness as a group helps to make them compact and sometimes helps to make up for the penalties they concede.

Nonetheless, another costly thing for the Giants was conversions and penalties.

Tui Lolohea missed all three conversions, as well as a penalty.

Things could’ve looked a bit different if he had been successful with those attempts.

3. Smith remained calm and composed

Harry Smith put in an excellent display, and if the vote for the Lance Todd Trophy had taken place a bit sooner then he would’ve been the winner.

There was a moment early on where he made a needless knock on, but his head didn’t drop and the way he led the team was fantastic.

He was the standout player in the Warriors side, and of course produced the assist that led to the winning try.

For him to keep calm in that situation and produce a perfect kick through was sensational.

4. Fantastic moment for Marshall

Liam Marshall was the man who got Wigan over the line in the semi-final against St Helens at Elland Road, and he did it again at the capital.

Over the years, the winger probably hasn’t received the full credit that he deserves.

He’s consistently produced for the Warriors since making his debut, and it’s fantastic to see him get such a big moment.

The pressure was certainly on, but he kept his cool to collect the ball and ground it for the winner.

In both the final and the previous game in the competition, he remained alert for his big moment and found the energy to go over.

5. Great fan celebrations

The Wigan fans were great throughout the afternoon but once Marshall went over for that try, the scenes were fantastic.

Their support throughout this campaign has been excellent, and to hear them singing at full time was a great sight.

The players seem to really care about them as well, and there is a real unison.