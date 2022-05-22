1. Early errors put Wigan on the backfoot during the opening stages of the game

It wasn’t the greatest of starts for Wigan, as they invited pressure onto themselves by conceding a number of penalties.

This really put them on the back foot, with Hull quickly punishing them, as they scored three times in 15 minutes, with space opening up on both wings.

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium

Fortunately for the Warriors, the scoreline didn’t truly reflect the dominance of the home side in the first half, with Luke Gale only able to convert one of the three tries before the break.

With those extra points, it could’ve been a much more daunting prospect for Matty Peet’s side to try and fight back from.

2. Lapses in concentration prove costly

Throughout the game there were moments where Wigan just lost their concentration for brief moments.

Against a strong Black and Whites side, this was always going to be costly.

The most frustrating example was for Carlos Tuimavave’s try in the 56th minute.

At that stage, the Warriors had done well to work their way back into the game, but a loose ball was just left for the Hull man to pick up and go over.

This felt far too easy, and can maybe be put down to a lack communication at that moment.

Tuimavave just simply collected the ball and turned to claim what was a simple try.

3. Wigan’s fight back was a positive

The Warriors can take some positives from the match, as they levelled the scores in the second half.

They slowly grew into the match, but were by no means at their best.

While they may not have been in the greatest of form, the team still battled well and worked hard.

Their four tries provided glimpses of what they can do, but in the end it was just a few moments defensively that decided the outcome.

Like the game against Huddersfield the week before, it was frustrating to see Wigan get themselves back into the match, before allowing the other team to retake control.

4. No concerns for the Challenge Cup final

There were fears during the game against Hull that Wigan may end up missing a few players for next week’s Challenge Cup final.

Fans were left sweating on social media after a player was put on report.

After the match, Peet confirmed that the person in question was Ollie Partington.

The head coach was confident that the 23-year-old would not be punished.

Another concern was Jake Bibby, with the centre leaving the action early.

Peet confirmed this was down to tightness in the groin, but stated this wouldn’t be an issue for the final either.

5. A moment to remember Maurice Lindsay

Prior to kick off everyone in the stadium came together for a minute’s applause to remember Maurice Lindsay.