Wigan Warriors: Five things we learned from the victory over Catalans Dragons (H)
Amos Wynn reflects on the key talking points from Wigan Warriors’ 48-4 victory over Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium.
1. Wigan did their job against an enthusiastic Catalans
The Warriors didn’t produce their best form on Friday, but still did enough to claim a comfortable win.
They never looked in trouble throughout the 80 minutes, even if things didn’t always click.
While they did make a few errors at times, they were still able to take their chances.
The young Catalans side gave a great account of themselves, competing well and showing lots of enthusiasm.
If the club can build on this, then it will only be a positive for rugby league in France.
2. Cust injury set to be a big blow
Cade Cust was forced off with an injury during the second half of the victory.
He left the pitch holding his arm and was later seen wearing a sling.
With the semi-finals just two weeks off, the signs from the outside don’t look good at the moment, and it would be a big blow for the Warriors.
He will need to go for a scan to discover the full extent of the problem, so hopefully there will be some good news.
Meanwhile, Peet has also stated things are “touch and go” with Liam Farrell, after he went off injured against St Helens last week.
While Wigan do have other options, they will feel the loss of both players.
3. A great reception for Tommy
Earlier this week Thomas Leuluai announced he would retire at the end of the season.
After being out injured for the last few months, he made his return on Friday night.
Even running out for the warm-up he received a positive reception from the fans.
While he has missed quite a big of rugby this season, when he has played, his quality is still very much there.
He has always been a player that has provided nothing but quality, and will be an excellent boost at the backend of this campaign.
Hopefully his 40 minutes against Catalans will set him up perfectly for the play-offs.
Read More
4. Enter stage right
Ahead of the game, the Warriors’ pre-match routine was slightly different.
The team made their way through the fan zone at Robin Park Arena and headed straight onto the pitch for the warm-up.
It was great to see crowd gather round the players, as they were given a chance to show their appreciation for the season so far.
The idea was also a great idea to create a more immersive opportunity for the fans.
There appeared to be an extra loud cheer for Leuluai, who was at the back of the group.
5. Great initiative to thank key workers
The North Stand at the DW Stadium was occupied by key workers, with free tickets handed out by the club.
This was a great gesture by Wigan, and something that should be applauded.
It was a great way of saying ‘thank you’ to a group of people who have been so important during the last few years.