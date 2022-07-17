1. Brilliant Bevan

It was a truly fantastic spectacle to be at the DW Stadium for Bevan French’s record-breaking evening, as he went over for seven tries.

It was one of those occasions that you quickly realised would be a big part of history for the club and the entire competition.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French celebrates with teammates after the game

The confidence in him was clear, and it was to witness such a superb achievement was special.

Some teams can’t score seven in one game, never mind a singular player.

Every time he received the ball, it was never in doubt that he would find the line.

His quick footwork was devastating, and filled the Hull FC defence with fear, as he danced round them for fun.

From day one it’s been apparent that French is an exceptional talent, and Friday was certainly one of his finest moments in cherry and white.

2. “We want you to stay”

The Wigan fans made their feelings crystal clear throughout the game on Friday night.

It is currently unknown where French will be playing his rugby next season, but anyone associated with the Warriors will hope he’ll still be at the DW Stadium.

Supporters continually chanted: “We want you to stay, we want you to stay, Bevan French, we want you to stay.”

It demonstrates just how much they think of the winger.

3. A great response to the Magic Weekend defeat

Following the loss to St Helens at St James’ Park, Wigan’s response was always set to be crucial.

It was a deflating afternoon in the North East, but the Warriors showed a true winner’s mentality in the way they bounced back.

Prior to the Magic Weekend, they had been in excellent form, and they quickly rediscovered that.

While Hull were off the boil, Wigan put in a great defensive shift to keep them.

In truth, the visitors never really looked like scoring, apart from a brief half chance in the early stages.

Of course, their attacking play has been very well documented, as they produced true entertainment for their fans.

4. Other players shine

It wasn’t just Bevan French who enjoyed a good evening, with others also having a great night.

Jai Field went over for a brace, with his first being superb, as he ran the length of the pitch to cross the line.

As usual he looked assured at fullback in both attack and defence.

Cade Cust was also superb and produced some stunning footwork to assist Field’s second.

Smith was also pretty reliable with the boot, and another fantastic creative spark on the Wigan team.

5. A great springboard for the remainder of the season

Heading into the backend of the campaign, a result like Friday’s will only give Wigan a huge boost.