The ex-New Zealand international was delighted that both Liam Farrell and Thomas Leuluai both got their hands on the trophy, stating leadership plays an important part in the success of any team.

Bell was in the Wigan side that enjoyed dominance in the competition in the 80s and 90s, wearing the armband for a time during that period, as well as being the Lance Todd Trophy winner in 1993.

Following the Warriors’ 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants, he said: "I didn’t get to watch any of the game because it wasn’t televised over here, but I was pleased when I saw the result.

Dean Bell (left) says having strong leadership is an important thing

“I was happy for Liam Farrell and Tommy Leuluai, because they are two stalwarts who would fit into the great sides of the 80s and 90s.

“They don’t let you down, they are consistent and tough. They have all of the qualities that you want in your players.

“Wigan will always have good players, but sometimes it takes a bit more than that.

“You’ve got to have good leadership in your team, it’s really vital because the younger players look to that, especially when the games go through a tough period.

“You’ve always got to have those older role models in the team. It’s so crucial to have that balance right.