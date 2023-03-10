News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans gather at Robin Park Arena to escape the cold conditions ahead of the game against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors fans headed to Robin Park Arena to escape the cold conditions ahead of the game against Catalans Dragons.

By Amos Wynn
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 2:44pm

Supporters gathered on the inside running track at the club’s training ground, with plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied.

The players also made their way through the fan village as they headed out for the warm-up.

Ultimately, it was Catalans who came out on top at the end of the night, with Steve McNamara’s side producing an 18-10 victory.

Here are some of the best fan photos from before kick:

Wigan supporters gathered in the fan village before kick off.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan supporters enter the fan zone.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan supporters gathered in the fan village before kick off.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan supporters gathered in the fan village before kick off.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

