Wigan Warriors fans headed to Robin Park Arena to escape the cold conditions ahead of the game against Catalans Dragons.

Supporters gathered on the inside running track at the club’s training ground, with plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied.

The players also made their way through the fan village as they headed out for the warm-up.

Ultimately, it was Catalans who came out on top at the end of the night, with Steve McNamara’s side producing an 18-10 victory.

Here are some of the best fan photos from before kick:

