Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the short trip to Leigh to support Matty Peet's side in the Battle of the Borough
Wigan Warriors fans made the short trip to Leigh Sports Village to support Matty Peet’s side in their borough derby against the Leopards.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:56 BST
Fixtures between the two teams have been scarce in recent times, with only seven previous Super League meetings prior to Thursday’s game.
It was a night full of entertainment both on and off the field, as the Warriors came away with a 34-6 victory.
Here are some the best fan pictures:
Page 1 of 3