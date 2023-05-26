News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets

Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the Thursday night trip to Craven Park to get behind Matty Peet's side

Wigan Warriors fans made their way to Craven Park to show their support for Matty Peet’s side in their game against Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 13:30 BST

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick, including the deciding try in additional time, in the 26-22 golden point win.

Despite it not being Wigan’s greatest performance, it was certainly an ending for supporters to remember.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Craven Park to support Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Hull KRWigan