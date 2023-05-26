Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the Thursday night trip to Craven Park to get behind Matty Peet's side
Wigan Warriors fans made their way to Craven Park to show their support for Matty Peet’s side in their game against Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 13:30 BST
Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick, including the deciding try in additional time, in the 26-22 golden point win.
Despite it not being Wigan’s greatest performance, it was certainly an ending for supporters to remember.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
