Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans show their support for Matty Peet's side in their first home game of the new Super League season

Wigan Warriors fans have turned out to show their support for Matty Peet’s side in their first home game of the new season.

By Amos Wynn
27 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 9:10pm

Wakefield Trinity are the visitors at the DW Stadium this evening, with both clubs searching for their first win of the year.

Ahead of kick off, some supporters also visited the fan zone at Robin Park Arena, which featured a live performance from a special guest.

Here are some of the best fan pics:

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fan attended the fan zone at Robin Park Arena ahead of kick off.

Photo: Bernard Platt

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Rozalla performed live at the fan zone before she went over to the DW Stadium.

Photo: Bernard Platt

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fan attended the fan zone at Robin Park Arena ahead of kick off.

Photo: Bernard Platt

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans inside the DW Stadium for the game against Wakefield.

Photo: Bernard Platt

