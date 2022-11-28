A number of Wigan Warriors players returned to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training throughout last week.

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on the 2022 campaign, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

The majority of the first team have already started their preparations for next year, while others are still enjoying an extended break.

Here are some of the best photos from last week’s pre-season sessions:

1. The yo-yo test The Wigan players are put through their paces. Photo: Stewart Frodsham

2. The new assistant coach Thomas Leuluai has started his new role following his retirement from playing. Photo: Stewart Frodsham

3. The new boy Toby King settles into his new surroundings. Photo: Stewart Frodsham

4. Tough test The players start to re-build their fitness following the off-season. Photo: Stewart Frodsham