Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: First team players return to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training
A number of Wigan Warriors players returned to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training throughout last week.
By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on the 2022 campaign, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.
The majority of the first team have already started their preparations for next year, while others are still enjoying an extended break.
Here are some of the best photos from last week’s pre-season sessions:
