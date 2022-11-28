News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors are back in pre-season training

Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: First team players return to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training

A number of Wigan Warriors players returned to Robin Park Arena for pre-season training throughout last week.

By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to build on the 2022 campaign, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the semi-finals of the Super League play-offs.

The majority of the first team have already started their preparations for next year, while others are still enjoying an extended break.

Here are some of the best photos from last week’s pre-season sessions:

1. The yo-yo test

The Wigan players are put through their paces.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

2. The new assistant coach

Thomas Leuluai has started his new role following his retirement from playing.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

3. The new boy

Toby King settles into his new surroundings.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

4. Tough test

The players start to re-build their fitness following the off-season.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

