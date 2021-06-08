Wigan Warriors' game at Huddersfield Giants 'may be off due to Covid-19'

Huddersfield's game is under threat

The PA news agency is reporting the Giants have reported at least five positive cases which would be enough to force them to close down training and take them to brink of postponing the round nine fixture at the John Smith's Stadium.

A decision is thought to be imminent.

It will be the first fixture of the 2021 Super League campaign to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused havoc with the 2020 season and prompted the Rugby Football League to rule that league positions will be determined by win percentages.

The Championship match between Halifax and Sheffield Eagles in May was postponed after two Eagles players returned positive tests and five more were forced to isolate under track and trace regulations.