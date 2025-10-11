Jez Litten scores a try for Hull KR in the Grand Final

Wigan Warriors couldn’t retain their Super League crown for a third year in a row as Hull KR became just the fifth side in the competition’s history to win the Grand Final.

Hull KR produced a hard-fought 24-6 display against reigning champions Wigan at Old Trafford to become just the fifth club to win a Super League Grand Final, joining Wigan, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls in doing so.

There was a crowd of 68,853 at Old Trafford to witness the Robins make history by completing the treble, having already won the Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield earlier this year, with the crowd being the highest attendance since 2017.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters made one change to his line-up that beat St Helens in the semi-finals, with veteran hooker Micky McIlorum playing his first game in two months due to an ankle injury. The former England and Ireland international replaced Jack Broadbent, who moved to 18th man. Meanwhile, Wigan coach Matt Peet named an unchanged squad from the one that beat Leigh Leopards in last Friday’s semi-final.

Wigan could have been 12-0 ahead after the opening 12 minutes, but they squandered golden opportunities. Liam Farrell failed to collect a flick inside from Bevan French after being clean through on the try-line from five metres out, whilst French had an effort chalked off by the video referee for knocking on after latching onto a neat chip from Liam Marshall.

However, momentum turned midway through he first half though the first half when Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Hull KR halfback Tyrone May.

Hull KR scored on the back of O’Neill’s sin-binning as Mikey Lewis scampered across Wigan’s defensive line and burst through a gap to score. Arthur Mourgue converted to give his side a 6-0 lead.

Peters’ side made the move of the extra man advantage, and scored their second try during the time O’Neill was off the field, with the ball going wide to Joe Burgess, who scored in the corner to give his side a 10-point cushion.

Wigan were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time due to KR being offside, so the Warriors opted to go for two, which Keighran slotted the two points from 40 yards out. It was Rovers who had the upper hand at the break, leading 10-2.

Wigan came out firing in the second half and posted their first try in the 48th minute as Jai Field made a flying break down the left flank and assisted the supporting Harry Smith, who went over. Keighran couldn’t add the conversion, but the Warriors only trailed 10-6.

A penalty goal from Rhyse Martin edged KR in a 12-6 lead with 26 minutes of the game remaining.

Jez Litten stretched Hull KR’s lead on the hour mark following a smart passing play down the right side between James Batchelor and Peta Hiku, with Martin’s conversion making the score 18-6 with just the final quarter of the game remaining.

And with just two minutes remaining, former Warrior Burgess sealed Hull KR’s first-ever Grand Final victory, and ultimately the treble, as he intercepted Smith’s try and came up with a swan dive over the line.

Hull KR: Arthur Mourgue; Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess; Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May; Sauaso Sue, Micky McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella. Subs: Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin. 18th man: Jack Broadbent.

Tries: Lewis, Burgess (2), Litten Goals: Mourgue 1/1, Martin 3/4

Wigan: Jai Field; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Liam Byrne, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters,

Tries: Smith Goals: Keighran 1/2

Referee: Liam Moore Attendance: 68,853